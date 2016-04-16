Ausbanc created a front organisation to keep acting fraudulently as a consumer association

Ausbanc created a fake front organisation to keep acting fraudulently in court as a consumer protection association, after the Ministry of Health expelled them from the national register of consumer associations. The association, called Causa Común, was reported by FACUA-Consumers in Action last year, but the consumer protection authorities have not responded. In February 2015, FACUA addressed the Spanish Agency for Consumer Affairs, Food Safety and Nutrition (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish), of Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality, to request them that the so called National Organisation of Consumers of Spain Causa Común was expelled from the State Register of Consumers and Users Associations (Reacu, according to its initials in Spanish).

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