Average consumer's lighting bill 40 Euros more expensive than 15 years ago an increase of 92%

After 2018’s sixth consecutive monthly increase, the cost of the average consumer’s electricity bill has seen an increase of 92.2% within 15 years. This is shown by analysis carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action, which illustrates that bills are 40 Euros more expensive than in 2003. FACUA demands that the Government introduce genuinely effective measures to bring down prices and leave behind the stopgap solutions which consumers have seen recur in legislation after legislation. Lowering the VAT on light to 4% and the creation of a fully regulated tariff which the majority of families can have recourse to are the association’s principal demands. An analysis carried out by FACUA on tens of thousands of bills from occupied households indicates that in Spa

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