Bank of America will pay a record 12.5 million Euros fine for its subprime mortgages

Bank of America has reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice, other federal agencies and six State governments to end the inquiry related to the subprime mortgage market by paying a 16.650 million Dollars fine (12.525 million Euros). The second highest US bank institution will pay 9.650 million Dollars cash (7.255 million Euros) and will have to provide assistance to consumers worth seven million Dollars (5.270 million Euros). Such assistance measures include the refinancing of the mortgages by Bank of America, the cancellation of debt in certain cases, as well as investment in local communities and support to urban communities at risk. The sanction is the highest accepted by any US bank and exceeds the 9.5 million Dollars fine (7.143 million Euros) gi

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión