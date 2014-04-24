Consumers also choose the bank as Worst Company
Bankia wins Worst Advert of the Year award again
The second campaign has been "100 years of electricity for free" by Endesa.
FACUA.org
España-24/04/2014
Bankia has won Worst Advert of the Year award again. The nationalized bank has got the biggest number of users’ votes, 35%, before its four competitors: Ono, Gas Natural Fenosa, Movistar and Endesa campaigns. FACUA-Consumers in Action organises these awards every year since 2010. The complete list of nominees and awarded companies can be read in FACUA.org/lapeorempresa (Worst Company, in Spanish).
«Encouraging your projects, everything will get going«, said Bankia’s advert. With this message, one of the main responsible parties for the Spanish economic crisis launched a campaign to advert loans to individuals and companies, after having obtained millions of Euros from t
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