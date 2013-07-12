Banking beats telecommunications to become the sector which generated the most complaints during the first semester of 2013

30.9% of complaints lodged with FACUA during the first semester in 2013 were against Banks and other financial entities. 30.1% were against “telecoms” and 8% against electricity and gas companies. Banking has beaten telecommunication companies and has become the sector most reported to FACUA-Consumers in Action between January and June in 2013. Improprieties in the electricity sector place it in third position. The association criticises the fact that three key sectors for Spanish consumers are involved, and that neither the central Government nor the Spanish autonomous communities are acting on these serious and growing improprieties. FACUA processed a total of 24,036 enquiries and complaints during the first semester of 2013 at their headquarters, whic

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