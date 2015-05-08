Banks are charging fees these days even for changing notes for coins or counting them: from five to ten Euros, FACUA warns

Banks are charging fees these days even for changing notes for coins or counting them. The six top Spanish financial institutions request from five to ten Euros for something that traditionally they have done for free, as FACUA-Consumers in Action has confirmed. FACUA reminds that unfortunately this fee is legal when the service is not included in the user’s account contract and when the fee is stated in their tariff lists. Obviously, if the purpose is depositing money in an account, they cannot charge the user for checking that the amount is equal to what the user is indicating, whether the user is a client or not. After receiving several users’ complaints, FACUA has checked the tariffs and fees, available on the websites of Santander (five Euros), BBVA (ten E

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