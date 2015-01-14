Banks, telecom and energy companies are once again the 'kings of fraud' in FACUA's ranking 2014

Banks, Telecommunications and Energy companies repeat, once again, as the most reported sectors by users through FACUA-Consumers in Action in 2014. While telecom operators keep the dubious honour of leading this ranking of fraud for more than a decade and go up five percentage points in the number of claims, banking and electricity and gas companies keep the second and third position. FACUA criticizes that, even though these are three key sectors for the economy of Spanish consumers neither the central nor the regional Governments are acting against their increasing and serious irregularities. There has been a substantial increase of fraud against consumers during the economic crisis and in 2014 it hasn’t stop increasing. FACUA’s legal team has de

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