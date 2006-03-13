'Bearable energy for all', FACUA´s slogan in the World Consumer Rights Day

The Federation of Consumers in Action (FACUA) has joined worldwide consumers associations, coordinated by Consumers International, to make a call to the Governments to develop a wide bearable energy program, due to the commemoration acts of the World Consumer Rights Day. Bearable energy for all is the call that FACUA makes for all the consumers. The Federation addressed to the Ministers for Energy of the G8, gathered together in Moscow then, demanding that they carry out the plan agreed in Gleneagles, Scotland, and that they establish specific goals to develop a viable and bearable energy service that represents the necessities of all the consumers from all over the world. Nowadays, energy is considered as a fundamental good for the people welfare and an essential right.

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