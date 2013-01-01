Organised by GOA Electronic Parties, rave was to be held this January 1st
Big rave called off in Madrid saying they have detected many fake tickets
The nightclub where it was to take place, Fabrik, says that they have taken the decision facing the impossibility of verify the tickets. They will refund the money from the 3rd January.
FACUA.org
Madrid-01/01/2013
FACUA-Consumers in action reports that the event My Pleasure II that was to be held by promoter Goa Electronic Parties on New Year´s Day in the Humanes district of Madrid, has been cancelled by Fabrik, the club where it was to be held, with the argument of «having detected a very high number of fake tickets».
FACUA hopes that both the promoter and the owner of the club will clarify what happened, and the reasons why they cannot verify the validity of the tickets purchased by the users.
Additionally, the association demands not only the refund of the event entrance price, but also payment for the transport they have had to assume the customers used to get to the club, Fabrik.
FACUA says that the City council of Humanes and the Department of Consumer Af
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