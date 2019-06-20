Black Is Back: 12 festivals now have been reported by FACUA for blocking access to food and drink

FACUA-Consumers in Action have filed a report against Black is Back Festival, which takes place from 21 to 22 June in Madrid, for preventing access to food and water from outside the venue. The report was presented to the General Directorate of Commerce and Consumer Affairs of the Community of Madrid. Including Black is Back, FACUA and its territorial organisations have reported twelve festivals for the same reasons in 2019. These last few weeks, reports have been filed against the organisers of Interestelar Sevilla, Madrid’s Tomavistas, Iruña Rock Festival, Alicante’s Spring Festival, Palencia Sonora, Valencia’s Festival de Les Arts, Viscaya’s BBK Music Legends Fest, Vitoria’s Azkena Rock, Paraíso Festival, Compostela’s O Son do

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