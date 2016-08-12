Package holiday for 7 nights and 4 people
Booking tried to double the price of the hotel which had already been paid by a partner of FACUA: from 930 to 1,838 Euros
After booking a week all inclusive holiday in a Benidorm apartment, the website said days later that there had been "an error" in the publicity offer. The association's claim was successful.
FACUA.org
Castilla-La Mancha-12/08/2016
FACUA Castilla-La Mancha has succeeded in getting the holiday web sites Atrapalo and Booking to not charge a user 1,838 Euros for an all inclusive holiday in Benidorm, just days after they had charged him 930 Euros.
Leandro Lopez Rodriguez, an associate of FACUA Castilla-La Mancha, formalised a reservation last 6th May at an apartment in the Levante Club, located in the Alicante area, for 7 nights and 4 people with food and drink included. After closing the deal through the website, Atrapalo sent him a confirmation email of this.
However, eight days later, the internet site Booking.com, who is the one that finally finalises and «guarantees» the prices of the hotels (Atrapalo acts as a mediator), told Leandro that there had been an «error» in the
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