Booking tried to double the price of the hotel which had already been paid by a partner of FACUA: from 930 to 1,838 Euros

FACUA Castilla-La Mancha has succeeded in getting the holiday web sites Atrapalo and Booking to not charge a user 1,838 Euros for an all inclusive holiday in Benidorm, just days after they had charged him 930 Euros. Leandro Lopez Rodriguez, an associate of FACUA Castilla-La Mancha, formalised a reservation last 6th May at an apartment in the Levante Club, located in the Alicante area, for 7 nights and 4 people with food and drink included. After closing the deal through the website, Atrapalo sent him a confirmation email of this. However, eight days later, the internet site Booking.com, who is the one that finally finalises and «guarantees» the prices of the hotels (Atrapalo acts as a mediator), told Leandro that there had been an «error» in the

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