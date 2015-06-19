Both AEPD and CNMC confirm that new electricity meters favour home robberies and the Government does nothing about it

Following the reports made by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the Spanish Protection Data Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) and the Spanish National Commission on Financial Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) have confirmed that the new electricity reading meters favour home robberies, especially during the holidays season, since they indicate if the dwellings are empty in real time. FACUA has been requesting measures since 2012, and the former National Commission of Energy (now a part of CNMC) made a report and gave an official written notice to the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism requesting them to change the regulations regarding the smart meters. Endesa has requested the same. However, the Ministry has not solved

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