Brussels' denounce of Spanish mortgages legislation confirms consumers' lack of legal protection

FACUA-Consumers in Action believes that the European Commission’s denounce against Spain before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) confirms consumers lack of legal protection on mortgages. The denounce has been made public this Thursday. It is based on the lack of adjustment of Spanish legislation on mortgages to the European norm, despite the several warnings that Brussels has given Spanish Government through the years. The deadline to transpose the European law to the Spanish legislation was March 2016, but the European Directive was passed in February 2014. FACUA considers that Brussels’ denounce is another example of how the Spanish Government’s keeps defending the banks and constantly forgets consumers, and what’s worse, the most

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