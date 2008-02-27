Brussels to impose a new penalty on Microsoft: 899 million Euros, the highest in EU history

The European Commission imposed a new penalty on Microsoft, 899 million Euros, the highest the EU has ever imposed on a single company, for charging an excessive price for the information it provides to its competitors, in order to develop products compatible with the Windows operating system. The sanction adds up to previous fines imposed by the European Commission on the software company: the first, in March 2004, amounting to 497 million Euros for abusing of its dominant position; the second, in July 2006, amounting to 280,5 million Euros, for not offering its competitors sufficient information on interoperability. In total, the fines imposed by Brussels now amount to almost 1.7 billion Euros. The Commission believes that, by charging an excessive price for the informat

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