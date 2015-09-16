Butane canisters 28% more expensive under Rajoy's legislature than Zapatero's second term

The maximum prices of bottled gas set by the during the Government of Mariano Rajoy were 28.1% higher than under the second term of José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, as evidenced in an analysis by FACUA- Consumers in action. FACUA’s study revealed that the price of a 12.5 kg butane cylinder has gone from an average of 12.76 euros which prevailed throughout Zapatero’s second term to 16.34 euros under Rajoy’s Government. Prices have gone from 12.76 to 16.34 euros Since the investiture of the Rajoy‘s Government 12 maximum prices have been put in place for butane canisters (ten maximum prices published on the Official State Gazette -BOE, according to itis initials in Spanish- plus two changes br

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