Following the allegations by FACUA
Catalonia opens proceedings against two firms that sell ultrasonic mosquito repellent
These are the companies located in Barcelona, Uriach-Aquilea OTC and Nikidom, who sell appliances from Radarfarm and Love Bug. FACUA warns that numerous studies have shown their inefficiency.
FACUA.org
España-14/02/2013
Following the allegations from FACUA-Consumers in Action, the Catalonian Agency of Consumption has opened proceedings against two firms that sell ultrasonic mosquito repellent.
The allegations were presented in July 2011. Now, the Catalonian organization of consumer protection has informed to FACUA that it «has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings» to two companies established in Barcelona.
This is Uriach-Aquilea OTC, who sells the mosquito repellent Radarfarm, made by Servicroma, also from Barcelona, and Nikidom, that marketed in Spain apparatus for babies in the form of a ladybird named Love Bug, made by the United States company Prince Lionheart.
FACUA informs that numerous s
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