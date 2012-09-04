Against the banning of FACUA
CCOO and UGT s general secretaries sign the manifesto in support of FACUA after meeting its President
Toxo denounces a "vicious campaign" of harassment and requests the Government to "remove all its actions" against the association. Méndez recalls that "so far FACUA has been criticizing both PP and PSOE's governments" because "it is its constitutional right."
FACUA.org
España-04/09/2012
The president of FACUA-Consumers in Action, Paco Sánchez Legrán, held a press conference with the general secretary of CCOO, Ignacio Fernández Toxo, and general secretary of UGT, Cándido Méndez.
Both union leaders have signed the manifesto Against the banning of FACUA for freedom of expression promoted by over sixty artists and journalists, that citizens can sign on FACUA.org/somosfacua.
«Today defending FACUA is about defending freedom of expression», said Sánchez Legrán, who thanked CCOO and UGT ‘s support of FACUA in response to the threat of banning. «The Government took our <
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