FACUA.org/peorempresa2014
Choose the Worst Company of 2014: the nominated are Bankia, Divatto, Orange, Repsol and Gilead
Consumers can already vote during the sixth edition of the awards launched by FACUA, which also includes categories for The Worst Ad and The Worst Company Practice.
FACUA.org
España-16/02/2015
The nominees for The Worst Company of the Year 2014 are Bankia, Divatto, Orange, Repsol and Gilead, the lab which produces Solvadi, the brand new medicine against Hepatitis C. This Monday, February 16 online voting will be open for consumers on the site FACUA.org/peorempresa2014 (in Spanish).
It is the sixth time FACUA sets up the awards, which include three categories: The Worst Company, The Worst Ad and The Worst Company Practice of the past twelve months.
In the category for The Worst Company Practice of the year the nominated practices have been bank commission fees for money transfers, phone spam of telecommunications companies, the unauthorised transfer of personal data from public t
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