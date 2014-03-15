Same nominees as last year
Choose the Worst Company of the Year: the nominees are Endesa, Iberdrola, Movistar, Vodafone and Bankia
Consumers can now vote for their 'favourite'. They can also vote for The Worst Advert and The Worst Company Practice
FACUA.org
España-15/03/2014
The nominees for the Worst Company of the Year award are Endesa, Iberdrola, Movistar, Vodafone and Bankia. This Saturday, 15th March, on World Consumer Rights Day, the consumer vote opens on the FACUA.org/lapeorempresa website (in Spanish).
FACUA–Consumers in Action has been organising these awards for five years, with three categories: the Worst Company, the Worst Company Practice and the Worst Advert of the last twelve months.
For the first time, the five nominees for the Worst Company of the Year award are the same as they were in the previous vote. Movistar (telecommunications), the company that received the highest number of votes from consumers in the first three editions, runs against
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