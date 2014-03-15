Same nominees as last year

Choose the Worst Company of the Year: the nominees are Endesa, Iberdrola, Movistar, Vodafone and Bankia

Consumers can now vote for their 'favourite'. They can also vote for The Worst Advert and The Worst Company Practice

FACUA.org
España-15/03/2014

The nominees for the Worst Company of the Year award are Endesa, Iberdrola, Movistar, Vodafone and Bankia. This Saturday, 15th March, on World Consumer Rights Day, the consumer vote opens on the FACUA.org/lapeorempresa website (in Spanish).

FACUA–Consumers in Action has been organising these awards for five years, with three categories: the Worst Company, the Worst Company Practice and the Worst Advert of the last twelve months.

For the first time, the five nominees for the Worst Company of the Year award are the same as they were in the previous vote. Movistar (telecommunications), the company that received the highest number of votes from consumers in the first three editions, runs against

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido
Hacerme socioIniciar sesión

Noticias

Te ayudamos

Pregunta

Actúa

Conócenos