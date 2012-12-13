Chronic patients to be charged to use ambulances, another demonstration of the Public Health s cruelty towards the weakest, claims FACUA

FACUA-Consumers in Action claims that the intention to charge 5 euros for an ambulance journey for chronically ill patients is another example of the cruel policies made by the Ministry of Health towards the most vulnerable. At the next Interregional Council of the National Health System the Government is expected to approve the rates for the payment of medical transport for the chronically ill, cancer patients and those requiring hemodialysis. To FACUA, this measure penalises the ill and undermines the principal of equality, by making citizens pay when they have no other means to get the treatment that, in many cases, they need to survive. Although the draft order spread in the media provides maximum limits, depending on income, FACUA finds that the law is still un

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