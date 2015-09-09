CNMC lobbies to deregulate taxi service against consumers and users interests, FACUA warns

FACUA-Consumers in Action opposes the requests of National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) for the taxi service, because it considers that it is putting at risk consumer rights protection. For the Competition authority, limiting the permits or fixing tariffs are «obstacles to real competition» and they stand up for, among other things, local administrations not setting any cap to prices, to encourage a «competitive behaviour among operators«. According to CNMC, local authorities should not regulate shifts or schedules of taxi drivers or limit through special permits the ads on their vehicles. This summer, the regulator has even requested to Malaga and Cordoba city councils to abolish some articles in their regul

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