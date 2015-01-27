Competence regulator imposes a ridiculous fine of 3% of the turnover to a cartel of urban waste management

Spanish National Commission on Financial Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) has imposed a 98.2 million Euros fine to ACS, FCC, Ferrovial, Sacyr and 30 other companies and three associations because they kept for at least 13 years a cartel in the sector of provision of public services that affected the whole country. FACUA-Consumers in Action considers derisory the fine, since it only is 3% of the turnover of these companies, even though CNMC estimates that this is one of the most important cartels detected in the last few years. Given this situation, FACUA requires local governments that have contracts with these companies to consider the termination of such agreements, since they have distorted the market and have caused damage to the mun

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión