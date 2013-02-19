Competition fine 9 million euros to three paper companies for a cartel in the notebook market

The National Competition Commission (CNC) has imposed fines for the value of more than nine million euros to the companies Adveo Group (previously Unipapel), Pasca, Papelera del Carrión and Enri 2000 for the form and support of a cartel in the paper handling sector, the agency reported. In particular, the market is analysed by the appropriate regulator for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of paper handled in the Spanish market, including paper notebooks with different covers and sizes, as well as refills, and notebooks. The body headed by Joaquín García Bernaldo de Quirós opened disciplinary proceedings against the companies at the end of April 2011 for possible anti-competitive conduct. Previously, the Investigations

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