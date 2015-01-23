Competition regulator opens disciplinary proceedings against Polindus 21, one of the companies reported by FACUA for text message fraud

Spanish National Commission on Financial Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Polindus 21, the company using the numbers 25655, 25658, 27404, 27140, 27139 and 25414 to send text messages massively to many users. In them, they pretended to be an acquaintance trying to contact the recipient to misled them and get them to subscribe a Premium rate text message service, with a special pricing -higher than regular text messages, unknowingly. The Commission has taken action following numerous complaints of users received at the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information Society (Setsi, according to its initials in Spanish), among which it’s FACUA-Consumers in Action’s report. Polind

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