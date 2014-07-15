What are consumers' most frequent complaints?
Complaints against telecom and energy providers skyrocket to reach a historic high
Telecommunication, banking and energy companies become 'kings of fraud' in first semester balance of consumers' claims to FACUA.
FACUA.org
España-15/07/2014
Complaints against telecommunication and energy suppliers have skyrocketed again in FACUA-Consumers in Action in 2014’s first semester balance, reaching a historic high.
First half-year balance What are consumers’ most frequent complaints? (figures in Spanish, here), presented on a press conference by the association this Tuesday, shows that 37.6% of the total amount of complaints were about telecommunication companies, 19.3% about banks and financial corporations, and 11.2% about energy suppliers.
FACUA’s figures show that The kings of fraud belong to three key sectors for consumers. Nor the Central Government nor the autonomous communities
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