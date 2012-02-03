Followed by banks, airlines, power companies and insurers
Complaints against telecommunications companies break all records
FACUA demands to the Government and the Autonomous Communities to regulate the telecommunications industry, applying finally fines proportional to the serious frauds committed within this sector.
FACUA.org
España-03/02/2012
The complaints received by FACUA-Consumers in Action in their annual survey Consumers’ Complaints show that nearly 4 out of 10 complaints (37.4%) are directed against companies that provide Internet and phone services. The results of this survey were presented in a press conference on Friday the 3rd of February.
The results of the survey show a jump of six points in complaints against the telecommunications industry from last year (31.8%). The telecommunications sector has received more complaints from consumers than any other industry in nearly a decade. Meanwhile the governmental departments responsible for protecting the consumer (the ministries of Industry and Health and the Governments of the Autonomous Communities) in the telecommunications s
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