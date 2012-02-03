Complaints against telecommunications companies break all records

The complaints received by FACUA-Consumers in Action in their annual survey Consumers’ Complaints show that nearly 4 out of 10 complaints (37.4%) are directed against companies that provide Internet and phone services. The results of this survey were presented in a press conference on Friday the 3rd of February. The results of the survey show a jump of six points in complaints against the telecommunications industry from last year (31.8%). The telecommunications sector has received more complaints from consumers than any other industry in nearly a decade. Meanwhile the governmental departments responsible for protecting the consumer (the ministries of Industry and Health and the Governments of the Autonomous Communities) in the telecommunications s

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