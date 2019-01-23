Complaints made by FACUA in 2018 resulted in 4 million euros in fines

Throughout 2018, complaints that FACUA-Consumers in Action put before various public administrations, against companies which have committed large-scale fraud and illegal practices at the expense of their customers, resulted in over 4million euros in fines. FACUA has kept a tally of fines communicated by authorities, or made public knowledge over the course of the past year which have been imposed as a result of complaints made by the association. In this regard, the association criticizes the majority of regional consumer protection authorities for often being quite secretive when it comes to the actions they carry out in response to these complaints. They are thereby protecting the interests of the companies committing these crimes, by keeping hidden whether or not they end up

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