Congress validates the votes of the PP and the UPyD 'decree trap' on evictions

The House of Representatives this morning validates the votes of PP and UPyD decree trap that may help a small percentage of families at risk of eviction to paralyse for two years without have to renegotiate banking payment or mortgage terms. FACUA-Consumers in Action laments the insensitivity shown to this social drama by the government. The hand of financial power is clearly behind a royal decree law whose content is clearly discriminatory and with unconstitutional overtones. Nine days after the Economy Minister ensured that 600,000 families could halt their evictions for two years, De Guindos has today given a new figure, 120,000, and again without arguing how the calculation was made. With hundreds of thousands of fa

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión