Consumers have voted Ryanair and Endesa the Worst Companies of 2025

Ryanair and Endesa have jointly won the award for Worst Company of the Year, an award that FACUA-Consumers in Action has been organising since 2010. Voted for by FACUA’s members and supporters, this is the first time the award has been shared by two nominees, due to the tiny margin of less than one percentage point between the votes received by each. This is similar to what happened with the association’s other award, ‘Worst (and Most Sexist) Advert of the Year’, which was also shared in 2025 by two advertising campaigns. In the case of ‘Worst Company of the Year’, 31.7 per cent of consumers voted for Ryanair. This is the second time the airline has won the award, having first won it in

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