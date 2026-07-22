FACUA claims that the European Parliament has bowed to pressure from the aviation lobby by legalising the fraudulent hand luggage surcharge

FACUA-Consumers in Action regrets that the European Parliament has bowed to the interests of the airlines and has definitively approved the regulation allowing airlines to charge passengers a fee for carrying hand luggage. The association believes that this decision will represent a serious setback for the protection of consumer rights, as it provides institutional backing for a commercial practice that has been controversial since its introduction. FACUA describes as unacceptable the fact that the first major reform in over 20 years of the regulation on air passengers’ rights has been to legalise a practice that until now was considered abusive and which, for years, has been subject to

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