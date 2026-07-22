FACUA celebrates its 18th General Assembly

FACUA-Consumers in Action celebrates its 18th General Assembly this Saturday, 18 April, in Seville. Fifty delegates have been invited to attend, representing the organisation’s branches and regional offices across the seventeen autonomous communities. The review of activities for 2025 will be presented by the Vice-President, Miguel Ángel Serrano, whilst the action plan for 2026 will be outlined by the General Secretaryl, Rubén Sánchez. The financial matters, covering both the 2025 accounts and the 2026 budget, will be presented by the organisation’s Treasurer, María Ángeles Ayerbe. The delegates will submit for approval both the associa

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