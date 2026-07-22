FACUA accuses Brussels of bowing to pressure from the electricity lobby in its bid to have Spain scrap the semi-regulated PVPC tariff

FACUA-Consumers in Action rejects the European Commission’s proposal that Spain abolish the semi-regulated electricity tariff (PVPC), reserving it solely for consumers classified as vulnerable. The association accuses Brussels of bowing to pressure from the electricity companies’ lobby, the only ones who would benefit from forcing millions of users onto the free market, which would allow them to inflate their tariffs without limit. FACUA points out that it is precisely the existence of the PVPC tariff that affords consumers a certain degree of protection, by preventing energy companies from applying tariffs much higher than those already in place in the semi-regulated sector if they wis

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