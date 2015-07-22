January - June Evaluation
Consumers' reports against electricity suppliers beat a historic record
It's the third sector with the highest number of complaints in FACUA during the first semester of the year, after telecom companies and banks.
FACUA.org
España-22/07/2015
Consumers’ reports against the frauds committed by electricity suppliers have beat a historic record. This is reflected in the report What do consumers report? (see chart here in Spanish) that collects enquiries and complaints handled by FACUA-Consumers in Action during the first semester of 2015.
The report, that FACUA has released this Wednesday in a press conference, shows that 36.2% of complaints were against telecom companies, 19.0% against banks and financial bodies and 11.8% against energy suppliers.
Even though these kings of fraud represent three key sectors for Spanish consumers, neither the central nor the regional Governments are acting agai
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