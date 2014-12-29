Cooking, crafts and tales 'for girls': FACUA reports Susaeta Ediciones for publishing sexist books

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the publishing house Susaeta Ediciones for publishing sexist children books. Among their publications are the two collections of Tales for boys and Tales for girls from three to eight years old, and also a book called Crafts for girls and another one called Easy cooking for girls. These books are sold in department stores during this season of Christmas presents. The reports have been submitted to the consumer protection authorities of the autonomous communities, Spanish Agency of Consumption, Food Safety and Nutrition (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish) and Women’s Institute, bodies within the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality. FACUA regrets that a publishing house p

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