Court concludes that FACUA should have informed close to 4 million customers that it would sue Telefónica
This would have represented some 150 million Euros in costs. A class suit, such as that undertaken so that all customers could get their money back after Movistar Fusion's price hikes, has been rendered impossible by the Madrid court.
FACUA.org
España-23/10/2018
Bad news for consumers: the Provincial Court of Madrid has put an end to the lawsuit presented by FACUA-Consumers in Action against Telefónica, for the Movistar Fusion price hikes after they put their product on the market with the promise that it would maintain the same prices «forever». It has done this without going into the heart of the matter -the possible abusive nature of the rises- given that the court concluded that the association was obliged to make prior authoritative communication with almost 4 million customers that it would be bringing the suit.
Ultimately, the court’s decision, which cannot be appealed, lays out that FACUA should have assumed a cost of around 150 million Euros in registered faxes (equivalent to a notarized letter) to guarantee
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