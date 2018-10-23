Court concludes that FACUA should have informed close to 4 million customers that it would sue Telefónica

Bad news for consumers: the Provincial Court of Madrid has put an end to the lawsuit presented by FACUA-Consumers in Action against Telefónica, for the Movistar Fusion price hikes after they put their product on the market with the promise that it would maintain the same prices «forever». It has done this without going into the heart of the matter -the possible abusive nature of the rises- given that the court concluded that the association was obliged to make prior authoritative communication with almost 4 million customers that it would be bringing the suit. Ultimately, the court’s decision, which cannot be appealed, lays out that FACUA should have assumed a cost of around 150 million Euros in registered faxes (equivalent to a notarized letter) to guarantee

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