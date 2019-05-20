Customers could demand financial compensation if their Huawei loses benefits, FACUA says

FACUA-Consumers in Action states that users would be entitled to claim financial compensation if their Huawei mobile devices lost benefits as a result of Google’s split from the Chinese multinational company. The association recalls that both companies assured this Monday that the equipment sold and those in stock will continue to have access to both Google Play and its protection measures and will continue to provide security updates and after-sale services. In any case, FACUA points out that should changes occur that deprive users of access to security patches in the version of the Android operating system they have installed or from downloading and updating applications through Google Play, Spanish and European legislation establishes a framework for protection of your r

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