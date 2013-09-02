Average rise of 2.6% in vehicles
Detected price differences of up to 144% for a vehicle inspection depending on the autonomous community
For diesel motors, prices range from 25.93 Euros in Extremadura to 63.23 in the Community of Valencia.
FACUA.org
España-02/09/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action has developed a comparative study (see table here) regarding the maximum prices for a vehicle inspection (ITV) in the seventeen autonomous communities, amounts which reach differences as high as 144% for diesel vehicles and up to 208% for motorbikes and mopeds.
The inspections range from the 25.93 Euros they charge for a diesel or petrol vehicle in Extremadura, up to the 63.23 Euros that it costs in the Community of Valencia to service a diesel vehicle. There has been an average increase of 2.6% in vehicles with respect to 2012.
As well as these prices, which each autonomous community establishes itself – except in Madrid where they are liberalised – there is the added traffic ch
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