DHL gets fined: they refused to deliver a parcel unless the consumer paid double the price and finally returned it broken

FACUA-Consumers in Action has succeeded in getting the Andalusian Government to impose a fine on the transport company DHL for refusing to attend a claim from its associate Fernando Rodríguez-Izquierdo, who demanded a refund of a package that he sent but was never delivered to the recipient. The regional Government has informed that the fine has been paid, but they do not specify the amount. «It is ridiculous that the consumer authority of Andalusia conceals the amount of the fine imposed on DHL, which to this day has still not returned my money», says Fernando. He wanted to send a parcel with the value of 54 Euros from Seville to Argentina, so he hired DHL, that charged him 157 Euros. After almost three months, the package still had not been r

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