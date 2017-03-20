Package held for three months in Argentina
DHL gets fined: they refused to deliver a parcel unless the consumer paid double the price and finally returned it broken
After FACUA's complaint, the Andalusian Government has fined the company for invoicing a service which was not rendered: first, DHL charged 157 Euros, then asked for 138 Euros for custom fee and finally charged the consumer 38 Euros more to return it.
FACUA.org
España-20/03/2017
FACUA-Consumers in Action has succeeded in getting the Andalusian Government to impose a fine on the transport company DHL for refusing to attend a claim from its associate Fernando Rodríguez-Izquierdo, who demanded a refund of a package that he sent but was never delivered to the recipient.
The regional Government has informed that the fine has been paid, but they do not specify the amount. «It is ridiculous that the consumer authority of Andalusia conceals the amount of the fine imposed on DHL, which to this day has still not returned my money», says Fernando.
He wanted to send a parcel with the value of 54 Euros from Seville to Argentina, so he hired DHL, that charged him 157 Euros. After almost three months, the package still had not been r
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