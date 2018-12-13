Differences of up to 244% in the price of a single journey of public bus, according to FACUA's annual study

The difference in price of taking public city bus in Spain reaches 244%. This is one of the conclusions that FACUA-Consumers in Action has come to in its annual tariffs analysis. In 2018, Madrid, Barcelona and Girona are still the most expensive cities for taking the bus, out of the 38 cities surveyed. Only five of them have made price increases: Arrecife (Lanzarote), Barcelona, Bilbao, Jaen and Toledo. It’s quite remarkable the increase applied by Arrecife, 16.7% (from 1.20 to 1.40 Euros). According to FACUA’s study, travelling by bus costs on average 0.78 Euros if you take the bonobus or topup transfer card (offered by most of the cities analysed, which was precisely 35), a statistic which is almost identical to the average in 2017, when it was 0.77 Euros.

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