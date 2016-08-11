Differences of up to 245% in the price of taking public transport, according to FACUA's annual study

The difference in price of taking public transport is increasing, according to the type of ticket used, by 245%. This is one of the conclusions that FACUA-Consumers in Action has come to, in which has brought to light that in 2016 only 3 of the 38 cities surveyed (Cordoba, Pamplona and Tarragona) have put the prices up in one of the modes of transport. The association has analysed the current prices of 38 Spanish cities, identical to the majority of the cases in 2015. FACUA criticised the electioneering of many town governments, those that after years justifying their price increases by the need to avoid economic collapse of the transport systems, decided to freeze the prices when the regional elections came. This is something that in 2016 has been postponed. According to

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