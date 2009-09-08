Differences up to 155% in the prices of the compulsory vehicle inspection depending on the autonomous region

FACUA-Consumers in Action has made a comparative study of the costs of the compulsory vehicle inspection (ITV, in Spanish) in the seventeen autonomous regions. The prices have a difference of 155% in cars and 244% in motorcycles and motorbikes. FACUA denounces that the prices in certain regions are exorbitant, especially taking in consideration the big profit margins of the ITV. The association demands, one more time, free second inspections if they are executed, as a result of a rejection of the first one, into a reasonable period of time, as they are still charged in five autonomous regions. According to the norm, if two months after the first unfavorable inspection the vehicle doesn’t return to the ITV, the station will have to request its cancellation

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