Cataluña has registered the highest increase
Differences up to 155% in the prices of the compulsory vehicle inspection depending on the autonomous region
In diesel engines, it goes from the 23,80 euros in Asturias to the 60,61 in Valencian Community. For a motorcycle, it goes from the 10,20 euros in Murcia to the 35,12 in Castilla y León.
FACUA.org
España-08/09/2009
FACUA-Consumers in Action has made a comparative study of the costs of the compulsory vehicle inspection (ITV, in Spanish) in the seventeen autonomous regions. The prices have a difference of 155% in cars and 244% in motorcycles and motorbikes.
FACUA denounces that the prices in certain regions are exorbitant, especially taking in consideration the big profit margins of the ITV.
The association demands, one more time, free second inspections if they are executed, as a result of a rejection of the first one, into a reasonable period of time, as they are still charged in five autonomous regions.
According to the norm, if two months after the first unfavorable inspection the vehicle doesn’t return to the ITV, the station will have to request its cancellation
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido