Disciplinary proceedings for Holaluz following FACUA reporting them for retrospective price rises

The Catalan Consumer Agency has started disciplinary proceedings against electricity supplier Holaluz (Clidom Energy SL) for retrospectively increasing costs of their customers’ tariffs. In mid-2017, the company informed customers that it would be increasing their rate by 50cents per month, and would also be backdating this charge; applying it to each month since January 2017. The argument employed by the company to justify the retrospective price hike was that the government had implemented a regulation (following a Supreme Court ruling) which obligated free market retailers to share the cost of the so-called social tariff (subsidised electricity rate aimed at protecting households classed as vulnerable). FACUA filed a complaint against Holaluz with the Catalan Government

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