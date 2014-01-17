Breaches in the warranty terms and labelling
Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against an electronic cigarette shop following FACUA Cordoba´s complaint
Several items did not have a Spanish manual and were advertised with only 28 days warranty instead of two years that the law prescribes.
FACUA.org
Córdoba-17/01/2014
Following FACUA Cordoba´s complaint, the Assembly of Andalusia opened disciplinary proceedings against the establishment Store Steam, which is based in 13 Guerrita Avenue in Cordoba, for a breach on the label of some packs of electronic cigarettes, refills, fluids and concentrated flavours.
In the complaint presented in July 2013 FACUA Cordoba informs that among the packs put on sale in the establishment, there was one called ´Starter Tornado Tank Compact Kit´ on which one could see that on the outside of the box there was no information in Spanish at all.
Furthermore, the inside of the pack only included a manual written in English and no CE certificate, a label that guarantees quality controls gained for commercialisation and use in
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido