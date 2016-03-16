Doctor Music confirms that the resale of Springsteen tickets is illegal, following complaint lodged by FACUA

Doctor Music, promoter for Bruce Springsteen’s next tour in Spain has confirmed that the resale of tickets for the concert in Madrid is illegal and could constitute a «fraud». The company supports the complaint lodged by FACUA-Consumers in Action last week after it detected anomalies in the processing of ticket sales. Tickets were snapped up in a matter of minutes on official website Ticketmaster, and were immediately available on its subsidiary website Seatwave.es, where the same tickets were sold for a higher price. In a damning statement, Doctor Music reminds Ticketmaster that, «the terms and conditions for buying tickets, as specified on its own website, bans the resale of tickets», an activity indulged in by «unscrupulous speculators who do so f

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