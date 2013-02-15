Eight consumer associations appeal ahead of the court fees to the National Court

The consumer associations of Asgeco, AUC, Ceaccu, CECU, FACUA, FUCI, OCU and UNAE have this Friday presented an appeal against the National Court against the Order implementing the Law on Court Fees for «considering the opposite of the legitimate rights of consumers and users». In the application, they focus on the formal defects in which the Order would have incurred, in particular, in the omission of the «mandatory hearing procedure to the associations of consumers and users through the Council of Consumers and Users» and, equally, due to the consultation of the State Council and the General Council of the Judiciary, as is apparent from its introduction. The organizations argue that, according to the protection regulations of consumers, this query is re

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión