Electricity and gas offers are more expensive or do not save consumer's financially in comparison to rates fixed by the Government

FACUA-Consumers in Action have made a comparative study on the rates offered in the free electricity market by the major energy traders in the country and their differences with respect to fees set by the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade. FACUA has analyzed electricity (seven), gas (seven) and combined gas and electricity (ten) offers from Endesa, E. On, Iberdrola, Gas Natural Fenosa and Hidrocantábrico. The conclusion of the analysis is that companies are still failing to provide users with interesting rates that make them go to the free market. FACUA believes that energy companies are still waiting for the Government to increase its rates, allowing their offers to appear more attractive to consumers. By contracting electricity only, four of the s

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión