Electricity bills accumulate an annual rise of 12.7% after dropping one point in March

The electricity bill of the average user accumulates an annual rise of 12.7% after dropping a point in March, according to the analysis of FACUA-Consumers in Action. The average user electricity bill has increased from 66.33 Euros per month of March 2014 to 74.73 Euros last month (indirect taxes included), a difference of 8.40 Euros upwards. FACUA has compared the current rate per kWh and the average cost of kWh in March, which applies to the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish) to the corresponding rate consolidated on March 2014. The kWh of energy consumed rose by 18.0% in a year, while the kW of contracted electric load has remained unchanged since February 2014 (when it rose by 17.9%). As for the monthly chan

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