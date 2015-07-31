The average user's bill has increased by 94.44 euros per year
Electricity bills are 11.4% more expensive between January and July than they were in the first seven months in 2014.
FACUA considers it deeply irresponsible that the Government has not taken measures defending consumers against disproportionately high energy rates. It calls for tough action in the sector.
FACUA.org
España-31/07/2015
The average user’s electricity bill on the rates in force between January and July 2015 was 11.4% more expensive than during the same period in 2014, according to the most recent study from FACUA-Consumers in Action. The study reveals that the average bill has increased from 69.27 to 77.14 euros per month: an increase of 7.87 euros that adds up to no fewer than 94.44 euros per year.
When looking at the price per kWh of energy consumed, the average between the 1 January and 31 July 2015 was 14.6% more expensive than during the first months of the past year. It was increased from 13.71 cents/kWh (10.7803 plus taxes) to 15.71 cents/kWh (12.3510 plus taxes).
The association is denouncing this sharp hike in prices on its website
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