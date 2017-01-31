Electricity bills are sky high beating records: 29.4% higher than last year

Electricity bills this January have broken all records, according to the analysis of FACUA-Consumers in Action. Considering the rates from the 1st to 31st of this month, the average user with the PVPC rate (the semi regulated tariff) will pay 87.81 Euros, 29.4% higher than the 67.84 Euros of January last year. The monthly increase was 9.4%: in December the average user’s receipt was at 80.23 Euros. FACUA’s analysis show that the historical peak suffered by consumers had occurred so far in July 2015, when average user billing (consumption of 366 kWh and contracted power load of 4.4 kW) reached 81.18 Euros There is only one period in which the receipt exceeded that of the first month of this year: between January and March 2012 it stood at 74 Euros. Later, th

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión