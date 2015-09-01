Electricity bills between January and August are 10.2% more expensive than in the first eight months of 2014.

The average user’s electricity bill using the rates in force between January and August 2015 has been 10.2% more expensive than during the first eight months of 2014, according to FACUA-Consumers in Action most recent study. The study reveals that the average bill has increased from 70.10 to 77.26 Euros per month (indirect taxes included), an increase of 7.16 Euros that amounts to no fewer than 85.92 Euros every year. When looking at the price of energy per kWh consumed, the average price between 1 January and 31 August 2015 was 13.3% more expensive than over the first eight months last year. It has increased from 13.9 cents/kWh (10.93 more taxes) to 15.75 cents/kWh (12.39 more taxes). FACUA criticises the slight decrease in the regulated part of the rates carried ou

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